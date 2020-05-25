Kerry students honoured at Press Pass Student Journalism awards

Six Kerry students have been honoured for their journalistic and literacy skills in the Press Pass Student Journalism awards.

The competition is open to Transition Year students.

This year’s awards ceremony was due to take place in the Aviva Stadium last month, but had to be cancelled due to the public health crisis.

The winners have now been announced on the Press Pass website.

The Press Pass Student Journalism awards aim to improve news literacy and critical thinking skills while providing students with a deeper understanding of news media.

In total six Kerry students received awards for this year’s Press Pass competition.

Mercy Mounthawk student Caylin Murray was named in first place for the opinion category for her piece Anything but Equal; Caylin’s entry tells her story about identity and the stereotypes faced by the LGBTQ+ community.

Three students from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibne won awards; Michael Holden placed second in the features category, while Mahdi Ní Chomhaoile was second in the sports category and Kaylin Ní Ghealbhái placed third in the news section.

Presentation Secondary School Milltown student Conor Crowley was third in the sports category and Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí student Cian Ó Grifín was second in the photojournalism section.