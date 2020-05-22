Kerry students finishing second level education this summer eligible for social welfare payments in August

Kerry students finishing their second level education this summer will be eligible for social welfare payments at the end of August.

The information was revealed following a query by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, who questioned the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection in the Dáil yesterday.

Students are disqualified from receiving Jobseekers’ Allowance while attending a course of study, including school or college holidays and for a three-month period after completing the Leaving Certificate or leaving second level education.

Deputy Norma Foley asked the Minister Regina Doherty when will students from the class of 2020 be eligible to apply for Jobseeker’s Allowance or other social welfare payment.

The minister said that, following the cancellation of this year’s Leaving Certificate, students will be eligible to apply for social welfare payments from August 30th, three months after the end of term on May 29th.

Minister Doherty also said secondary students planning to continue onto third level should apply for the Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI) Grant.