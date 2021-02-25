Kerry Students’ Fast and Furious F1 Brain Challenge – February 25th, 2021





Asher Grant, Emmet Glynn Johnston, and Conor Casey are students at Pobailscoil Inbhear Scéine in Kenmare. They’ve qualified for the national final of the F1 in Schools competition – which is an international STEM competition for students, in which they have to design and manufacture the fastest Formula One car, powered by compressed gas cylinders. Conor speaks to Jerry.

