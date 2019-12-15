Kerry students awarded top honours in national writing competition

Kerry students have been awarded top honours in a national writing competition.

Holy Cross Mercy National School in Killarney was rewarded on the double at the renowned Hugh O Flaherty School Essay Competition.

The Killarney school received the Best Collective Award for the quality of the entries received from fifth and sixth class students.

Adding to that, the accolade for the 2019 Individual Essay Competition was scooped up by Rowan Omean Al Salah who divulged a powerful story based on her own family’s plight having left her home in Syria.

The competition was sponsored by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.