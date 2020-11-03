Kerry student wins Texaco Children’s Art Competition

A Kerry student has been chosen as the overall winner of the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

There were over 25,000 entries for the competition, which is now in its 66th year.

18-year-old, Casey Etherton from Caherdaniel submitted a portrait of his neighbour entitled “Kevin in the Pink” for the competition, which was described by the judges as “detailed and carefully executed”.

The Leaving Certificate student at Coláiste na Sceilge in Caherciveen, who is the youngest of two children, has won €1,500.

Previous winners of the prestigious competition include Graham Knuttel, Robert Ballagh, Paul Costello, Thelma Mansfield and former Minister, Ruairi Quinn.