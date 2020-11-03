Kerry student wins Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Young Kerry artist, Casey Etherton – from Coláiste na Sceilge, Caherciveen – has been chosen overall winner of this year's 66th Texaco Children's Art Competition taking first prize in the senior 16-18 years age category for his detailed study in oils entitled ‘Kevin In The Pink’.

There were over 25,000 entries for the competition, which is now in its 66th year.

18-year-old, Casey Etherton from Caherdaniel submitted a portrait of his neighbour entitled “Kevin in the Pink” for the competition, which was described by the judges as “detailed and carefully executed”.

The Leaving Certificate student at Coláiste na Sceilge in Caherciveen, who is the youngest of two children, has won €1,500.

Previous winners of the prestigious competition include Graham Knuttel, Robert Ballagh, Paul Costello, Thelma Mansfield and former Minister, Ruairi Quinn.

