Kerry student rep urges students and parents to voice concerns about overly rigid uniform policies

A Kerry student rep is urging parents and students to voice their concerns about uniform policies being overly-rigid.

COVID-19 guidelines encourage schools to have good ventilation in place.

However, students in Kerry and around the country have complained that they have not been allowed to wear hoodies or jumpers to stay warm.

Regional officer for Kerry with the Irish Second Level Students’ Union, Kacper Bogalecki, says strict uniform policies need to be relaxed.

He says if a student is cold, they will find it hard to concentrate: