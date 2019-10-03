Kerry student awarded €20,000 scholarship

By
radiokerrynews
-
Teacher Turlough O Brien, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD, County Kerry winning scholar Daniel O’Sullivan from St. Brendan’s College, Killarney, Martin and Carmel Naughton at the 2019 Naughton Foundation Scholarship awards held at Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin-photo Kieran Harnett.photo Kieran Harnettno repro fee

Kerry student Daniel O’Sullivan has been awarded a scholarship worth €20,000 for  academic excellence.

A former student of St. Brendan’s College Killarney, Daniel is studying mathematical sciences at UCC.

He received his award from the Naughton Foundation at a ceremony in Trinity Business School, Dublin.

St Brendan’s was also awarded a prize of €1000 towards its science facilities.

Last year, Lucy Walsh who studied at  Méan Scoil Nua an Leith Triúigh in Castlegregory,  received a scholarship from the Naughton Foundation.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR