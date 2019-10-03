Kerry student awarded €20,000 scholarship

Kerry student Daniel O’Sullivan has been awarded a scholarship worth €20,000 for academic excellence.

A former student of St. Brendan’s College Killarney, Daniel is studying mathematical sciences at UCC.

He received his award from the Naughton Foundation at a ceremony in Trinity Business School, Dublin.

St Brendan’s was also awarded a prize of €1000 towards its science facilities.

Last year, Lucy Walsh who studied at Méan Scoil Nua an Leith Triúigh in Castlegregory, received a scholarship from the Naughton Foundation.