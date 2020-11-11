Kerry student awarded €20,000 scholarship

A Kerry student has been awarded a €20,000 scholarship.

Diana Meriakri, a former student of Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee, has accepted a place at the National University of Ireland, Galway, where she’ll study biomedical engineering.

She joins 35 exceptional Irish students, who were awarded third level scholarships in the areas of engineering, science, technology and maths, through the Naughton Foundation.

The private family foundation, established by Dr Martin and Carmel Naughton in 1994, supports worthwhile causes in the arts and education.

Diana Meriakri’s former secondary school Mercy Mounthawk received €1,000 for its science facilities, as part of the scholarship.