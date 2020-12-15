Kerry student among those honoured in Garda National Youth Awards

A Kerry student has been among those honoured in this year’s Garda National Youth Awards.

180 young people across the country have been recognised for the work in their local areas.

The lightbulb moment for Padraig Crean from Tralee, Co. Kerry came from a discovery during transition year two years ago about farm deaths.

Padraig and his two friends decided to write a book for children covering the main dangers on farms – and it’s gotten a great reaction.

He’s among 180 people being recognised for the impact they’ve had on their communities as part of the Garda National Youth Awards.

A suicide awareness group from Kilkenny, which has raised 50 thousand euro, and an initiative from Roscommon and Longford students to help integrate Syrian refugees, have also picked up awards.

The Dodder Sea Scouts in South Dublin, who collected food for homeless people using the Capuchin Day Centre, have been recognised too.

Gardai are now looking for nominations for next year’s awards.