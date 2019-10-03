Kerry stores win at Londis Retailing Awards 2019

Nolan`s Londis Tralee has won a top award at the annual Londis Retailing Awards 2019.

They were named Convenience Store or the Year, Forecourt Store of the Year and also picked up a Londis Retailing Excellence Award.

Kelly’s Londis Milltown was named Fruit and Veg Store of the Year and also won a Londis Retailing Excellence Award.

Three other Kerry stores accepted Retailing Excellence Awards – Dillane’s Londis Abbeydorney, O’Sullivan’s Londis Killorglin, and Stack’s Londis Lixnaw.

McCarthy’s Londis Rathmore also received a Londis Retailing Standard Award.

