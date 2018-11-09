Kerry stores shortlisted for annual ShelfLife C Store awards

Two Kerry stores have been shortlisted for prestigious industry awards in the annual ShelfLife C Store awards.

The awards recognise and reward best practise in retailing in all key areas of operation.

Byrne’s SPAR Tralee, has been shortlisted for two awards Large Forecourt Retailer of the Year and Best Solid Fuel Retailer of the Year.





Kelly’s Londis in Milltown has been named as finalist in the Best Convenience Store 2,500-2,500 sq. ft and Off-Licence Retailer of the Year.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin on November 28th.