Kerry Staycation Vouchers to be delivered to all households this week

All 56,000 households in Kerry are to receive €100 worth of discount vouchers this week, to encourage staycations around the county.

It’s an initiative of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation and Kerry County Council which aims to boost the county’s tourism industry.

Hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses, self-catering homes and caravan and camping sites all over Kerry have signed up to accept the vouchers, which give a discount of up to 10% off the cost of accommodation.

The Kerry Staycation Vouchers are being distributed by An Post this week.

The full list of accommodation providers partaking in this initiative can be viewed on www.discoverkerry.com

The vouchers are valid until April 30, 2021 and are redeemable by booking directly with the accommodation outlet.