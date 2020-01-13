Kerry is under a status orange wind warning, with “violent” winds expected.

Met Eireann is warning of damaging gusts of up to 130 kilometres, as well as a significant flood risk.

The warning is valid until nine o’clock tonight.

This mornings 7.30 flight from Kerry to Dublin was cancelled due to the orange weather warning.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline for further updates.

There are reports of part of a tree down on the road coming out of Finuge towards Lixnaw.

The road is passable but motorists are advised to drive with caution.