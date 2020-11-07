Kerry start-ups urged to enter Green Alley Awards

Kerry start-ups are being urged to enter Europe’s first awards scheme for the circular economy.

This is an economic system that aims to create products that don’t have an end of life.

The Green Alley Awards 2020 are aimed at start-ups and entrepreneurs that have developed a business model in areas including recycling and waste prevention.

There’s a cash prize of €25,000 for the winner, and the closing date for entries by November 17th.

Last year Gelatex won for their 100% non-toxic, eco-friendly textile material for fashion and interior design.

More information is available at www.green-alley-award.com <http://www.green-alley-award.com/>