Four-time All-Ireland winner with Kerry Kieran Donaghy looks set to join the Armagh senior football coaching staff.

The Irish News reports that the former Kingdom forward will be part of manager Kieran McGeeney’s backroom team in 2021.

Donaghy will work alongside Armagh assistant manager Jim McCorry who has been there since 2002.

