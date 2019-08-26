Kerry sports star’s solicitor says client received apology from TD

The solicitor who represents a Kerry sports star says his client has received an apology from a politician in relation to a comment attributed to the TD on Facebook.

Pádraig O’Connell from Killarney says Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil gave a written apology as well as an undertaking not to repeat the comment about the sports personality.

It’s understood Deputy Brassil has undertaken to make a donation to charity as requested by the sports figure.

Mr O’Connell has told Radio Kerry News that the matter has been resolved to his client’s satisfaction.

Deputy Brassil has not commented on the matter.