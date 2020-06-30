Kerry Sports Academy reopening on July 6th

Kerry Sports Academy is reopening its doors on July 6th.

The state of the art building at IT Tralee opened last year, following a €19 million development.

Facilities will be reopen to the public seven days a week, with customers having to book all services via a phone app on a first come first served basis, to ensure physical distancing.

Operations Manager Hazel Byrne says they’ll be adhering to strict hygiene protocols and all staff have undertaken industry specific training from Ireland Active.

For more information visit www.kerrysportsacademy.ie or their Facebook page for the latest updates.