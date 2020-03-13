Kerry South Doc treatment centres consolidated from tomorrow morning

South Doc treatment centres in Kerry will be consolidated from tomorrow morning.

There are eight South Doc treatment centres around the county, however, from 8am on Saturday, four will close.

Dr Gary Stack says the Killorglin, Kenmare, Listowel and Castleisland centres will not be operational, with services being merged with centres in Dingle, Cahersiveen, Tralee and Killarney.

This will result in delays getting through to South Doc and, when patients do, more information will be gathered over the phone than previously.

Dr Stack adds procedures remain in place when visiting clinics.