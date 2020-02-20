Kerry solicitors paid over €740,000 in legal aid fees last year

Kerry solicitors were paid over €740,000 in legal aid fees last year.

The Department of Justice has released the information in response to a query, which sought the amount of money paid to solicitors based in Kerry in 2019 through free legal aid.

Legal aid provides legal advice and representation in court if an individual cannot afford to pay a solicitor privately.

In Kerry, Killarney-based solicitor Padraig J O’Connell received the greatest amount with over €249,000, followed by Tralee’s Pat Mann on €157,000.

Newly elected Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly (Patrick Joseph) received €77,000, while Patrick Enright – who passed away recently – was paid €73,000.

Killorglin solicitor Brendan Ahern was paid €64,700, Eimear Anne Griffin was paid €52,300, David Ramsey got €38,500 and Nuala Liston was paid nearly €21,000.

John Cashell and Rory O’Halloran received less than €5,000 each.

In terms of junior counsel, Brian McInerney got €225,700 and Katie O’Connell received €81,100, while Richard Liston was paid €52,400 through free legal aid.