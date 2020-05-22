Kerry solicitor says no legal rep could give assurances to client that they would not be sued

The Department of Education says it’s provided further clarity on the legal cover for Leaving Cert teachers.

A state indemnity has been extended to them in case a student, unhappy with their calculated grade, decides to sue.

However, the ASTI wants a guarantee that 100 per cent of all legal costs would be covered – and says its members won’t be marking pupils until the issue’s sorted out.

A meeting between union and department officials is taking place today – and ASTI President Deirdre MacDonald hopes a solution can be found.

Meanwhile, a Kerry parent and solicitor says no legal representative could give assurances to a client that they would not be sued.

Pat F. O’Connor, a solicitor practising in Killarney, is opposed to the exams being cancelled.

He believes the government buckled under pressure to cancel the exams, mostly caused by Fianna Fáil Education Spokesperson Thomas Byrne and the party leader Micheál Martin.

Mr O’Connor, whose daughter is a Leaving Cert student, says the government had no plan when they decided to cancel the exams.