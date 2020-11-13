Kerry solicitor says if Government has confidence in Varadkar it can’t impeach Seamus Woulfe

Political party leaders will meet later to discuss the controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

Mr Justice Woulfe is refusing to resign after attending a golf dinner that broke Covid restrictions – despite Chief Justice Frank Clarke calling for him to do so.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is seeking consensus in how to approach the stand-off.

Kerry solicitor Robert Pierce represented Judge Brian Curtin who was charged for possession of images of child pornography.

He says if the government still has confidence in Leo Varadkar after the leak controversy, it can’t impeach Seamas Woulfe: