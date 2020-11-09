Kerry social enterprise wins place on Rethink Ireland’s Genesis Programme

A Kerry social enterprise has won a place on a national development workshop.

Learn from Leaders is a not-for-profit organisation created to promote and foster compassionate leadership.

It was set up in Tralee by Brian Stephenson, and has won a place on Rethink Ireland’s Genesis Programme.

This is an intensive two-day residential workshop that aims to build the skills and knowledge needed to develop a sustainable social enterprise.

CEO of Rethink Ireland, Deirdre Mortell, says social enterprises like Learn from Leaders are at the forefront of achieving positive social change in Ireland.

 

