Kerry Sinn Féin TD wants someone new in the party to carry mantle

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD says he wants someone to come to the fore and take up the mantle for national politics.

Martin Ferris was speaking after the news broke that his daughter and Kerry County Councillor Toireasa Ferris is to step down from politics after 16 years due to health reasons.

Tributes have been paid from across the political divide to the 39-year-old who says she is burnt out.

The party will select her replacement before the October council meeting.

Deputy Martin Ferris has previously said it is not his intention to run again in the next general election: