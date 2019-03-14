Kerry Sinn Fein TD pays tribute to families of those killed in Bloody Sunday massacre

One former British soldier is to be charged with murdering two civilians on Bloody Sunday.
14 people died after the British Army opened fire at a civil rights march in Derry in 1972.
The paratrooper – Soldier F – will face prosecution for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney and the attempted murder of four others.
16 other ex-soldiers and two alleged members of the IRA won’t face action.
Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris has paid tribute to the dedication, endurance and resilience of the families of those killed in the Bloody Sunday massacre.
Deputy Ferris says Sinn Fein continues to stand in solidarity with the families.
He says today marks one victory in the families’ campaign for justice but there are still many questions to be answered about what happened that day: