Kerry Sinn Féin TD highlights concerns in fishing industry

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris has highlighted concerns in the fishing industry with the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries.

The Kerry TD was joined by party colleagues Gerry Adams, Martin Kenny and Senator Padraig MacLochlainn at an Oireachtas delegation which met with Minister Creed.

Deputy Ferris who is Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on fisheries, called on the Minister to delay bringing forward the Sea Fisheries Amendment Bill 2017 to committee stage until the Minister has consulted with the industry in the north and south.





He says the recent arrest of the two Northern fishing vessels has highlighted serious issues with current laws, which must be corrected.