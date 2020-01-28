Kerry Sinn Fein TD brands claims by former party member as nonsense

An outgoing Kerry Sinn Fein TD has branded claims by a former party member as complete nonsense.

Peadar Tóibín established Aontú following his resignation from Sinn Fein in 2018 due to his anti-abortion stance.

Deputy Tóibín says key policy decisions within Sinn Fein are made by a small group of party staff which are then handed down to TDs.

However, outgoing Kerry Sinn Fein TD Martin Ferris says the claims are complete nonsense and it is clear Deputy Tóibín is desperately seeking to make himself relevant as the election campaign draws to a close.

Deputy Tóibín outlined his experience on Kerry Today: