Kerry Sinn Féin selects two candidates in North Kerry ahead of next year’s local elections

Kerry Sinn Féin has selected two candidates in North Kerry ahead of next year’s local elections.

Sitting councillors Robert Beasley and Tom Barry were selected to contest the Listowel Electoral Area, which comprises North Kerry.

Councillor Beasley is a full-time public representative and contested his first election in 1974, while Mr Barry is a former mayor and currently works in Kerry Ingredients in Listowel.





Sinn Féin will select potential candidates for the Castleisland Electoral Area this evening.