Kerry Sinn Féin selects candidates for two areas ahead of next year’s local elections

Kerry Sinn Féin has selected candidates for two areas ahead of next year’s local elections.

John Buckley has been selected to run in the Killarney Electoral Area, while sitting Councillor Damian Quigg will contest the Kenmare area, which comprises South Kerry.

Mr Buckley is currently employed as a secretarial assistant to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris and is PRO of the Trout Angling Association.





Councillor Quigg currently works as a firefighter and full-time public representative.

Sinn Féin will select potential candidates for the Listowel Electoral Area this evening.