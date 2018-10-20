Kerry Sinn Féin is hosting a workers’ rights meeting in Killarney today

Kerry Sinn Féin is hosting a workers’ rights meeting in Killarney this morning.

The first of two sessions, which begins at 11am, will focus on healthcare workers, while the second one at 1pm is for those working in the hospitality industry.

Councillors Toiréasa Ferris and Pa Daly will chair the sessions, which take place in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney today.





Councillor Ferris says she’s often contacted by workers who are unsure of their rights and entitlements surround their working conditions, and the seminars aim to address a multitude of issues.