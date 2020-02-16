Both Kerry Sides Win In Super League

Both Kerry sides have won in the Men’s Super League.
Keanes Supervalu Killorglin defeated Abbey Seals Dublin Lions 76-64.
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 79-61 at Moycullen.
In Men’s Division One today Scott’s Lakers St Paul’s Killarney will be away to EJ Sligo All-Stars at 3 o’clock.
Lakers were 87-69 victors at LYIT Donegal. Matt O’Neill reports
Top scorers
Scotts Lakers: Carlton Cuff 21, Toby Christensen 19, Xavier Talton 17, Aaron Jackson 14
LYIT: Dominique Uhl 23, Emmanuel Payton 22, Andy McGeever 10