The two remaining Kerry sides have had match details confirmed for their Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals.

Team Tom McCarthy’s St Mary’s Castleisland will be first into action on Saturday January 11th.

In the Women’s Division One National Cup they are to face Portlaoise Panthers in the Parochial Hall, Cork at 2.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will line out in Cork’s Neptune Stadium from 4.

They meet DBS Éanna in the Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup.