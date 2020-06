Kerry are to take on Cork in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship.

The sides were drawn to meet in the last four in a repeat of last year’s Final.

Kerry, first out of the hat, won that Provincial decider last year in Páirc Uí Chaoimh by 3-14 to 2-14.

In the other semi-final it’s Clare or Tipperary against Limerick or Waterford.

Meanwhile, Kerry’s return to the Minor Hurling Championship sees them drawn against Tipperary, with the winner to face Waterford.