Kerry Sides Discover Munster Cups Opponents

Munster Junior Cup 2020/2021
Preliminary Round on or before Oct 24th/25th
Fenit Samphires v Killarney Celtic (2nd Team).
MEK Galaxy v St Brendans Park .
Ballymac Celtic v Listowel Celtic .
Killarney Celtic (1st Team) v Classic Fc .
1st Round on or before Nov 14th/15th
MEK Galaxy or St Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic .
Castleisland Afc v Fenit Samphires or Killarney Celtic (2nd Team).
Tralee Dynamos v Ballymac Celtic or Listowel Celtic .
Killarney Celtic (1st Team) or Classic Fc v Camp United .
2nd Round on or before Dec 5th/6th
A. Killarney Celtic (1st Team) or Classic Fc or Camp United v Castleisland Afc or Fenit Samphires or Killarney Celtic (2nd Team).
B. MEK Galaxy or St Brendans Park or Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos v Ballymac Celtic or Listowel Celtic .
3rd Round on or before Jan 23rd/24th
A v B .
4th Round on or before Feb 20th/21st
Open Draw To Be Confirmed
MUNSTER YOUTH CUP 2020/21
1st Round on or before Oct 30th/Nov 1st
Killarney Athletic v Killorglin Afc.
Inter Kenmare v Iveragh Utd .
2nd Round on or before Dec 12th/13th
Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic or Killorglin Afc.
St Brendans Park v Inter Kenmare or Iveragh Utd .
3rd Round on or before Jan 16th/17th
St Brendans Park or Inter Kenmare or Iveragh Utd v Killarney Celtic or Killarney Athletic or Killorglin Afc.
4th Round on or before Feb 13th/14th
Open Draw To Be Confirmed .