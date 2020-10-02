Kerry Sides Discover Munster Cups Opponents

Munster Junior Cup 2020/2021

Preliminary Round on or before Oct 24th/25th

Fenit Samphires v Killarney Celtic (2nd Team).

MEK Galaxy v St Brendans Park .

Ballymac Celtic v Listowel Celtic .

Killarney Celtic (1st Team) v Classic Fc .

1st Round on or before Nov 14th/15th

MEK Galaxy or St Brendans Park v Killarney Athletic .

Castleisland Afc v Fenit Samphires or Killarney Celtic (2nd Team).

Tralee Dynamos v Ballymac Celtic or Listowel Celtic .

Killarney Celtic (1st Team) or Classic Fc v Camp United .





2nd Round on or before Dec 5th/6th

A. Killarney Celtic (1st Team) or Classic Fc or Camp United v Castleisland Afc or Fenit Samphires or Killarney Celtic (2nd Team).

B. MEK Galaxy or St Brendans Park or Killarney Athletic v Tralee Dynamos v Ballymac Celtic or Listowel Celtic .

3rd Round on or before Jan 23rd/24th

A v B .

4th Round on or before Feb 20th/21st

Open Draw To Be Confirmed

MUNSTER YOUTH CUP 2020/21

1st Round on or before Oct 30th/Nov 1st

Killarney Athletic v Killorglin Afc.

Inter Kenmare v Iveragh Utd .

2nd Round on or before Dec 12th/13th

Killarney Celtic v Killarney Athletic or Killorglin Afc.

St Brendans Park v Inter Kenmare or Iveragh Utd .

3rd Round on or before Jan 16th/17th

St Brendans Park or Inter Kenmare or Iveragh Utd v Killarney Celtic or Killarney Athletic or Killorglin Afc.

4th Round on or before Feb 13th/14th

Open Draw To Be Confirmed .