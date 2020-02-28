Kerry Side Named For Allianz League Clash This Weekend

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry v Mayo is currently going ahead, but is pending a pitch inspection tomorrow morning.

Kerry are aiming for two wins in a row tomorrow evening. They travel to Castlebar to take on Mayo at 7:15pm.

Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss announces the line up.

