GAELIC GAMES

The build-up towards Kerry’s opening game in the Under 20s Munster Football Championship will continue tonight in Kilmallock.

Jack O’Connor’s side take on Galway in the third round of the John Kerins Development League.

Throw-in at the Limerick venue is at 7 o’clock.

Kerry are top of the table with three points from two games after a draw against Cork in the first round and a three points win over Dublin last Saturday.