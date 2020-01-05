Kerry Senior Hurlers and Footballers Conclude Pre Season Tournaments Today

The Kerry Senior Footballers and Hurlers draw their respective preseason tournaments to a close this afternoon.

The Kerry footballers are in Clonmel to take on Tipperary in the McGrath Cup with neither team able to reach the final.

While the Kerry hurlers welcome Waterford to Austin Stack Park in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League. Similar to the footballer’s situation, neither Kerry or Waterford can make the final so important preparations for the upcoming Allianz Leagues.

Both games are underway at 2 and we will have pockets of commentary from both games across the afternoon.

