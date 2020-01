The Kerry Football team to play Tipperary in the McGrath Cup tomorrow will be annoucned later today.

That game will take place in Clonmel tomorrow at 2.

Also at 2, the Kerry hurlers welcome Waterford to Austin Stack Park.

It’s both sides final game of the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League.

Leona Twiss will be on Saturday Sport at 4 O Clock with the announcement.