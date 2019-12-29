Kerry Senior Footballers Get Season Underway Today

Kerry this afternoon get their Senior Football Season Underway.

They welcome Cork to Austin Stack Park in Group B of the McGrath Cup

Throw in at 2pm.

The much changed Kerry side in full:

1 (GK)

Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott

2

Sean T Dillon St Senans

3

James McCarthy Kenmare

4

Owen Fitzgerald Gneeveguilla

5

Dan McCarthy Kenmare

6

Pa Kilkenny Glenbeigh/Glencar

7

Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys

8

Griffin Wharton Kenmare

9

Barry Mahony St. Senans

10

Ronan Buckley Listry

11

Paul O Shea Kilcummin

12

Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

13

Paul Walsh Brosna

14

Donal O Sullivan Kilgarvan

15

Seán Quilter Austin Stacks

16 (GK)

Marc Kelliher Glenflesk

17

Sean O Connell Cordal

18

Luka Brosnan Castleisland Desmonds

19

Seán Óg Moran Daingean Uí Chuis

20

Tadhg Sugrue Tuosist

21

Killian Falvey Annascaul

22

Darragh Rahilly Rathmore