Kerry Senior Footballers Get Season Underway Today

Kerry this afternoon get their Senior Football Season Underway.
They welcome Cork to Austin Stack Park in Group B of the McGrath Cup
Throw in at 2pm.
The much changed Kerry side in full:
1 (GK)
Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott
2
Sean T Dillon St Senans
3
James McCarthy Kenmare
4
Owen Fitzgerald Gneeveguilla
5
Dan McCarthy Kenmare
6
Pa Kilkenny Glenbeigh/Glencar
7
Cormac Coffey Kerins O’Rahillys
8
Griffin Wharton Kenmare
9
Barry Mahony St. Senans
10
Ronan Buckley Listry
11
Paul O Shea Kilcummin
12
Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
13
Paul Walsh Brosna
14
Donal O Sullivan Kilgarvan
15
Seán Quilter Austin Stacks
16 (GK)
Marc Kelliher Glenflesk
17
Sean O Connell Cordal
18
Luka Brosnan Castleisland Desmonds
19
Seán Óg Moran Daingean Uí Chuis
20
Tadhg Sugrue Tuosist
21
Killian Falvey Annascaul
22
Darragh Rahilly Rathmore