Kerry Senior Football Team Captain To Become Known Today

The Kerry Senior football team captain for 2020 will become known later today.

As County champions East Kerry have the honour of selecting who leads the Kingdom for the forthcoming season.

It would appear to be between David Clifford and Jack Sherwood as to who gets the nod for the role.

A meeting of County Committee next Monday will discuss a potential change of procedure in regards to the Kerry captaincy.

Delegates will vote on the motion: “That the Captain of the Kerry Senior hurling & football teams shall be selected by the team management in consultation with the Chairman of the Kerry County Committee.”

If passed, this would be applied from 2021 onwards.

