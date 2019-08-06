Kerry Senior Football Manager Praises “Amazing” Kerry Support During Super 8’s

Kerry Senior Football Manager Peter Keane has paid credit to the Kerry support throughout the Super 8’s.

Speaking ahead of Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final with Tyrone on Sunday, Keane says the support the team has received has been amazing.

Kerry had one home game in the Super 8’s and also had to travel to Dublin and then Meath.

He says he’s also hoping for that level of support to continue on Sunday in Croke Park.

And, of course, we’ll be bringing you live coverage of that All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final against Tyrone, in association with McElligotts Listowel Road Tralee.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3:30.

Demand for tickets and travel is already extremely high, but for anyone wishing to travel on the Kerry GAA Supporters Club coaches, bookings are being taken by Donal O’Leary, John King or Martin Leane.