Kerry Senior Football & Hurling Teams To Be Announced Tonight

Four Kerry Teams will be in inter-county action this weekend.

Na Gaeil’s Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor are likely to return to the senior panel to face Galway at Austin Stack Park Tralee in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry with thanks to McElligotts, Listowel Road, Tralee.

On Sunday, the Kerry hurlers welcome Offaly to Austin Stack Park in Division 2 of the National Hurling League.

Both the Kerry senior football and hurling teams will be announced tonight on Radio Kerry after the 8 o’clock news.

The Kerry ladies side to play Wexford at 2pm on Sunday will be without Megan O’Connell while Tara Breen remains a doubt as she continues her recovery from a concussion.

In Camogie, the All-Ireland Champions will start their Littlewoods Ireland League campaign away to Galway in Gort from 1 o’clock on Saturday.