Kerry senator withdraws from selection convention for European elections

A Kerry senator has withdrawn his name for the selection convention for the upcoming European Parliament elections.

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan was one of eight party members nominated to contest the selection convention, which is taking place this Saturday afternoon.

He says, following the nomination of Cork TD Billy Kelleher, he decided to withdraw as he felt the sitting TD is in the best position to secure the party’s nomination to run.





Senator O’Sullivan says, while he’s always been interested in European politics, he is content in his role in the senate.

He adds the upcoming election, which will take place on May 24th, is critical for Fianna Fáil.