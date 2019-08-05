Kerry Senator welcomes mention of united Ireland referendum in risk assessment report

A Kerry senator has welcomed the acknowledgement of a referendum on a united Ireland in the Taoiseach’s National Risk Assessment report.

Senator Mark Daly originally called on the government to prepare for the possibility of such a referendum in the risk assessment plan.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar replied by saying the issue was not regarded as a risk and wouldn’t be dealt with in the risk assessment process, having excluded it from the draft version of the report back in May.

The Kenmare senator has welcomed the Taoiseach’s “u-turn” on the matter, with the mentioning of a referendum in the report, which was published officially today.

However, Senator Daly believes more preparation is still needed.