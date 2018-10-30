Kerry Senator unlikely to face party sanctions following endorsement of council candidate in Northern Ireland

It is understood a Kerry Senator will not face any party sanctions following his party endorsement of a council candidate in Northern Ireland.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin sent letters to Kerry Senator Mark Daly and party director of elections Éamon Ó Cuív, who attended last week’s announcement of Sorcha McAnespy as a candidate for the elections next May.

The letter warns them of any further endorsement of a council candidate in the North but doesn’t mention disciplinary sanctions.





Following Ms McAnespy’s announcement Fianna Fáil headquarters tweeted to deny the party was running a candidate in the election.