A Kerry senator is seeking to be appointed as Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has informed his Seanad colleagues that he is seeking to be appointed to the position.

The Kenmare senator topped the poll of candidates contesting the Administrative Panel and re-elected last Friday.



His party colleagues, senators Diarmuid Wilson and Denis O’Donovan are also seeking the role.