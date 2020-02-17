Kerry Senator says formation of new government could takes weeks

Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan says he believes it will be a long time before the formation of the next government is sorted out.

Senator Coghlan was speaking ahead of Fine Gael’s Parliamentary Party meeting this afternoon, the first such meeting since the election.

The Killarney senator does not believe that there will be any recriminations for Leo Varadker for the party’s performance in the election.

He also said he does not believe there is any appetite for another general election.

Senator Coghlan said the priority now is the national interest.