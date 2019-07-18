Kerry Senator says five years before referendum on United Ireland

It could be five years before a border poll is held on a United Ireland.

That’s according to Kerry Senator Mark Daly, who has published a research report entitled ‘Unionist Concerns and Fears of a United Ireland: The need to Protect the Peace Process and Build a Vision for a Shared Island and a United People’.

It’s the first research report by any member of the Dáil or Senate on uniting Ireland, and comes after 18 months of research.

Senator Daly says the government needs to be prepared for a referendum on a united Ireland, adding that Brexit has shown how important it is for every probable outcome to be examined and prepared for.

The Kenmare senator believes it could be five years before we see a poll on whether Northern Ireland should remain part of the UK or join up with the Republic.