Kerry senator punished by Fianna Fáil for launching Northern Ireland candidate

Kerry Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly has been sanctioned by the party for launching a candidate in Northern Ireland for the party.

The Kenmare-based senator has been sacked from his deputy leader role in the Seanad and has been removed as spokesperson for the Irish overseas and the diaspora.

Senator Daly and TD Éamon Ó Cuiv presented Sorcha McAnespy as Fianna Fáil’s first council candidate in the North last month without approval from party headquarters.





Kerry senator Ned O’Sullivan has been designated to take over responsibility for foreign affairs, the Irish overseas and diaspora. Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee will take over as the group deputy leader in the Seanad.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Senator Daly said he will continue to work for the people of Kerry in his role in the Seanad and having worked on foreign affairs will continue liasing with representatives of Irish America to find a resolution to the 50,000 undocumented Irish in the United States.

Senator Daly was first elected to the Seanad in 2007.

It remains to be seen if there will be any sanction for Éamon Ó Cuiv for his involvement in the incident.

