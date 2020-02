A Kerry senator will not stand for re-election.

Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan, who was first elected to the Seanad in 1997, has announced his retirement.

He was a member of Kerry County Council between 1991-1999 and Killarney Urban District Council from 1985-1999, while he also contested the general election in Kerry South in 1992.

Senator Coghlan is on the Seanad’s Industrial and Commercial Panel.