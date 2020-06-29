Kerry Senator to be named Cathaoirleach of the Seanad this afternoon

Kerry Fianna Fáil senator Mark Daly will be named Cathaoirleach of the Seanad this afternoon.

He has been nominated for the position after winning the Fianna Fáil vote this morning; he will now go forward for election this afternoon.

Senator Mark Daly, who is from Kenmare, topped the poll and was elected to the Seanad on the Administration panel on the first count following the April elections.

Speaking on Radio Kerry after his election, he announced his intention to seek the Cathaoirleach’s role.

Mark Daly won the vote this morning; outgoing cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan and Senator Diarmuid Wilson were also in contention.

The Kenmare senator was one of the youngest members of the 23rd Irish Senate in the 2007 and received the highest number of votes of any candidate in the history of the senate in 2016.

Before being elected as a Senator, Mark worked on election campaigns to the European Parliament for Brian Crowley MEP in 1994.